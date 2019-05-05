KeyCorp Weighs in on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.64.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 1,192,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.