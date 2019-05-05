KeyCorp Boosts Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Price Target to $91.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,511. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,826 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,597.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 428,252 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 412,376 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

