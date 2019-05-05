KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 1,469,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.