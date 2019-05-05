Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) and FGL (FG) Critical Analysis

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 3.79% 2.64% 0.39% FGL 18.33% 5.91% 0.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and FGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $461.03 million 0.72 $15.67 million N/A N/A FGL $711.00 million 2.65 $13.00 million $1.19 7.14

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FGL.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of FGL shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of FGL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and FGL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25

FGL has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Summary

FGL beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

