Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after buying an additional 1,352,484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2,178.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 649,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 620,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,602,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,371,000 after buying an additional 589,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

JNJ opened at $142.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-decreased-by-calamos-wealth-management-llc.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.