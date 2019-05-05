John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

HPF stock remained flat at $$22.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,987. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $22.37.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

