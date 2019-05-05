John E. York Sells 12,500 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,714 shares in the company, valued at $733,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CHGG opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.22. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John E. York Sells 12,500 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/john-e-york-sells-12500-shares-of-chegg-inc-chgg-stock.html.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.