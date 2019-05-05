JMP Group (JMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

JMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of JMP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. JMP Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. JMP Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $35,867.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $310,414.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 7,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,873.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $306,563.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 206,506 shares of company stock worth $812,196. Insiders own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.