Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Brewing in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $61.37. 1,707,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $54.17 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

