JD.Com Inc (JD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 14,635,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,058,609. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $314,813,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $199,040,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1,472.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,702,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212,802 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1,314.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,246,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth $96,830,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

