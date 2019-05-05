Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2019 guidance at $14.30-15.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $14.30-15.00 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $121,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

