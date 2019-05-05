Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 780,225 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780,225 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $141,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,436,000 after purchasing an additional 671,577 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James lowered ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 124.46%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

