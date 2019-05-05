Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 312,791 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,724,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312,791 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,667,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.72.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 53,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $6,202,344.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 874,605 shares of company stock valued at $101,373,855. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

