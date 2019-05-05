Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,863. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Declares $0.36 Dividend” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/janus-henderson-group-plc-jhg-declares-0-36-dividend.html.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.