Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $86.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

