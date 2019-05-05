James Investment Research Inc. Has $540,000 Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $912.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $201.83 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

