Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 222.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 172,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,092,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,711,000 after purchasing an additional 782,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock worth $2,688,936 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.12.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-stake-increased-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.