Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24,198.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,059,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total value of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,680,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,481,738 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $291.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

