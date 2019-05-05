ITT (ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 561840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.
The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.16%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.
ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63.
About ITT (NYSE:ITT)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
