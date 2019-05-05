iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after buying an additional 4,313,710 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,732,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,574,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8,507.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 427,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,756,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,655,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $88.23.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

