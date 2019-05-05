iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

