Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 842,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,171,000 after buying an additional 257,466 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 700,946 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

