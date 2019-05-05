Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-$1.28 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.28 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.07 million. Invitation Homes had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $928,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $69,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at $127,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

