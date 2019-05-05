Investors Buy Shares of Dominion Energy (D) on Weakness After Earnings Miss

Traders bought shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) on weakness during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $61.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.54 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dominion Energy had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Dominion Energy traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $76.79The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie set a $78.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 49,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

