Investors Buy Shares of Comerica (CMA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $28.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.43 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Comerica had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Comerica traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $78.14

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Get Comerica alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,539,000 after purchasing an additional 371,809 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Comerica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/investors-buy-shares-of-comerica-cma-on-weakness.html.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.