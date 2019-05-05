IntriCon (IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IIN. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IntriCon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

IIN traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 218,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,607. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $39,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,124.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $198,225. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in IntriCon by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IntriCon by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $4,399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IntriCon by 744.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,676,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

