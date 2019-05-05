Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.28.

TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

