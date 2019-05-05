Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $12.35 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 191.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up about 0.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

