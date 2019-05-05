Intel Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the chip maker on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Intel has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,649,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,146,870. The company has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,899 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intel by 4,553.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,118,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 114,601,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,195,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,101,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,236,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,120,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,085,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,218,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $620,345,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

