Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $91,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 261,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 37,068.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $79,056.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,010.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,946 shares of company stock worth $5,422,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

