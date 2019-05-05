Instructure Inc (INST) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Instructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Instructure’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of INST stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 355,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,267. Instructure has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,897.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,735 shares of company stock worth $2,257,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

