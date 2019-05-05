Insider Selling: Trex Company Inc (TREX) SVP Sells 4,563 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $313,432.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TREX opened at $67.70 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $179.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 63,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/insider-selling-trex-company-inc-trex-svp-sells-4563-shares-of-stock.html.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.