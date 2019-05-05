Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) SVP Sells 1,464 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $107,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,586.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Leon Trefler sold 948 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $63,004.08.

On Friday, March 1st, Leon Trefler sold 1,646 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $108,849.98.

Pegasystems stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,310,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

