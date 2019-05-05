Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $123.46 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Ingersoll-Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.75.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.69. 1,388,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.05 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 1,128 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $113,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,142 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $742,339.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,717 shares of company stock worth $25,230,020 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,951,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 8,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,440,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,815,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,550,000 after acquiring an additional 901,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

