INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 14,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,233. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $33.83.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a return on equity of 1,200.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that INDIVIOR PLC/S will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

