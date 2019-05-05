Imperial Oil (IMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues and earnings going forward. Moreover, the company’s strong financials and investor-friendly moves also buoys investors' confidence. However, widening crude price differentials amid pipeline pinch along with high breakeven costs associated with oil sands operations limit its margins. Further, prolonged delays in the company’s major oil sands project Aspen is also a cause of concern. As it is, rising operating costs is denting its profit levels. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.89 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.56.

Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,941. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,872,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,479,000 after buying an additional 2,046,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,134,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,755,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 148,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,167,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.