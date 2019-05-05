Imperial Capital Trims Sabre (SABR) Target Price to $30.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.39.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,638. Sabre has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $3,520,354.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,992 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $58,201,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sabre by 2,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,374,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

