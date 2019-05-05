Imperial Brands (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,082.86 ($40.28).

Shares of LON:IMB traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,350.50 ($30.71). 2,141,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.11. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 2,239.50 ($29.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Matthew Phillips sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.50), for a total transaction of £111,804 ($146,091.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

