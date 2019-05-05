Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,695,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,757,000 after buying an additional 106,441 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after buying an additional 400,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $11,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,386,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,010,000 after buying an additional 131,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,845,000 after buying an additional 285,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $582,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

