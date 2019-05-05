ICO OpenLedger (ICOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

ICO OpenLedger (CURRENCY:ICOO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, ICO OpenLedger has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. One ICO OpenLedger token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICO OpenLedger has a total market capitalization of $59,441.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ICO OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00396490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00932571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00161198 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001250 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ICO OpenLedger Profile

ICO OpenLedger’s total supply is 465,952 tokens. The Reddit community for ICO OpenLedger is /r/OpenLedgerDEX . ICO OpenLedger’s official website is icoo.io . ICO OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @icoo_io

Buying and Selling ICO OpenLedger

ICO OpenLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICO OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICO OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICO OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

