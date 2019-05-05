Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.08 ($86.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOSS shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €1.74 ($2.02) during trading on Friday, hitting €63.86 ($74.26). 612,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a twelve month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

