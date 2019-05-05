Hubbell (HUBB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBB. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 359,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,903. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

