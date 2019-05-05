HSBC Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.61 ($92.57).

BMW traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €75.67 ($87.99). 1,047,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €67.73 ($78.76) and a 52-week high of €93.87 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

