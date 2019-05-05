HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

HPQ stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

