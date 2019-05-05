HP Inc. (HPQ) Holdings Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in HP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 470,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HP by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 382,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

