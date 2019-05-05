Hostelworld Group (HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSW. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

LON:HSW traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 243.50 ($3.18). 907,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 million and a PE ratio of 22.55. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Hostelworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.39%.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

