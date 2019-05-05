Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,252,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 643.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 567,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 491,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,085,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,648,000 after purchasing an additional 474,978 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-shares-sold-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.