Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

HOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/hornbeck-offshore-services-hos-shares-up-7-4.html.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.