Hilltop (HTH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Hilltop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,419. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

