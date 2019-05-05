Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,189 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,362,000. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,720 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,200 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $101,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,200 shares of company stock worth $10,186,984. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

